Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.54%. Currently, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion.

Buying $100 In QQQM: If an investor had bought $100 of QQQM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.43 today based on a price of $249.90 for QQQM at the time of writing.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

