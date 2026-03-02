Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.48% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.69%. Currently, Applied Optoelectronics has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In AAOI: If an investor had bought $1000 of AAOI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,657.28 today based on a price of $102.74 for AAOI at the time of writing.

Applied Optoelectronics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.