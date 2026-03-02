DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.14%. Currently, DexCom has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion.

Buying $1000 In DXCM: If an investor had bought $1000 of DXCM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,315.88 today based on a price of $73.78 for DXCM at the time of writing.

DexCom's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.