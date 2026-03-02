EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 18.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 31.5%. Currently, EMCOR Group has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion.

Buying $1000 In EME: If an investor had bought $1000 of EME stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $15,024.26 today based on a price of $724.62 for EME at the time of writing.

EMCOR Group's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.