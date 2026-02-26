Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 27.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 41.09%. Currently, Expand Energy has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion.

Buying $100 In EXE: If an investor had bought $100 of EXE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,851.09 today based on a price of $106.29 for EXE at the time of writing.

Expand Energy's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

