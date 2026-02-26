Entergy (NYSE:ETR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.96%. Currently, Entergy has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETR: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,409.53 today based on a price of $105.73 for ETR at the time of writing.

Entergy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

