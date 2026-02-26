Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 6.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.14%. Currently, Westinghouse Air Brake has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion.

Buying $1000 In WAB: If an investor had bought $1000 of WAB stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $16,115.63 today based on a price of $263.41 for WAB at the time of writing.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

