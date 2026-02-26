EQT (NYSE:EQT) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.46%. Currently, EQT has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion.

Buying $100 In EQT: If an investor had bought $100 of EQT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $323.48 today based on a price of $58.85 for EQT at the time of writing.

EQT's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.