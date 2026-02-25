Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.81%. Currently, Marvell Technology has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion.

Buying $100 In MRVL: If an investor had bought $100 of MRVL stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $847.33 today based on a price of $80.70 for MRVL at the time of writing.

Marvell Technology's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.