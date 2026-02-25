Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.59%. Currently, Delta Air Lines has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion.
Buying $1000 In DAL: If an investor had bought $1000 of DAL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,835.47 today based on a price of $69.20 for DAL at the time of writing.
Delta Air Lines's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
