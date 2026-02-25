Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.55% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.86%. Currently, Gilat Satellite Networks has a market capitalization of $991.70 million.

Buying $1000 In GILT: If an investor had bought $1000 of GILT stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,025.91 today based on a price of $15.43 for GILT at the time of writing.

Gilat Satellite Networks's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

