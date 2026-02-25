Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.73%. Currently, Coeur Mining has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion.

Buying $100 In CDE: If an investor had bought $100 of CDE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $649.22 today based on a price of $25.00 for CDE at the time of writing.

Coeur Mining's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.