Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.71%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion.

Buying $100 In BX: If an investor had bought $100 of BX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $448.25 today based on a price of $116.79 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

