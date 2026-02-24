McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.98%. Currently, McDonald's has a market capitalization of $239.25 billion.

Buying $100 In MCD: If an investor had bought $100 of MCD stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $958.41 today based on a price of $334.87 for MCD at the time of writing.

McDonald's's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.