Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.8%. Currently, Cognex has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion.
Buying $100 In CGNX: If an investor had bought $100 of CGNX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $784.58 today based on a price of $56.60 for CGNX at the time of writing.
Cognex's Performance Over Last 20 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
