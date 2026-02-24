Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.1% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.8%. Currently, Cognex has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion.

Buying $100 In CGNX: If an investor had bought $100 of CGNX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $784.58 today based on a price of $56.60 for CGNX at the time of writing.

Cognex's Performance Over Last 20 Years

