Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 74.53% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 86.93%. Currently, Comfort Systems USA has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion.
Buying $1000 In FIX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FIX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $22,573.78 today based on a price of $1424.00 for FIX at the time of writing.
Comfort Systems USA's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
