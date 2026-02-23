KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.45%. Currently, KB Financial Group has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In KB: If an investor had bought $1000 of KB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,896.68 today based on a price of $114.39 for KB at the time of writing.

KB Financial Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.