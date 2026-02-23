Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 11.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.25%. Currently, Targa Resources has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion.

Buying $100 In TRGP: If an investor had bought $100 of TRGP stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $862.61 today based on a price of $231.87 for TRGP at the time of writing.

Targa Resources's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.