Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.26%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion.

Buying $1000 In PANW: If an investor had bought $1000 of PANW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,973.06 today based on a price of $144.14 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

