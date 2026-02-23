Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 3.68% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.33%. Currently, Eaton Corp has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion.

Buying $1000 In ETN: If an investor had bought $1000 of ETN stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $10,158.31 today based on a price of $367.67 for ETN at the time of writing.

Eaton Corp's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

