Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSE:SPMO) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.31% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.71%. Currently, Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion.

Buying $100 In SPMO: If an investor had bought $100 of SPMO stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $228.05 today based on a price of $118.05 for SPMO at the time of writing.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

