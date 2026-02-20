Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.41%. Currently, Agnico Eagle Mines has a market capitalization of $114.22 billion.

Buying $1000 In AEM: If an investor had bought $1000 of AEM stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,482.82 today based on a price of $228.30 for AEM at the time of writing.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.