Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 39.13%. Currently, Bloom Energy has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion.

Buying $100 In BE: If an investor had bought $100 of BE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $515.55 today based on a price of $147.55 for BE at the time of writing.

Bloom Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.