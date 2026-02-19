Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 7.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.02%. Currently, Costco Wholesale has a market capitalization of $439.43 billion.

Buying $100 In COST: If an investor had bought $100 of COST stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $1,935.63 today based on a price of $990.00 for COST at the time of writing.

Costco Wholesale's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

