iShares Gold Trust Shares (NYSE:IAU) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 16.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.81%. Currently, iShares Gold Trust Shares has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion.

Buying $100 In IAU: If an investor had bought $100 of IAU stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,541.18 today based on a price of $94.38 for IAU at the time of writing.

iShares Gold Trust Shares's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

