Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.75% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.43%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $962.93 billion.
Buying $100 In LLY: If an investor had bought $100 of LLY stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,998.12 today based on a price of $1020.75 for LLY at the time of writing.
Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
