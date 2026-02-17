Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.67% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.69%. Currently, Ferguson Enterprises has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion.

Buying $100 In FERG: If an investor had bought $100 of FERG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $216.39 today based on a price of $258.81 for FERG at the time of writing.

Ferguson Enterprises's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.