HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.27% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.9%. Currently, HCA Healthcare has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion.
Buying $100 In HCA: If an investor had bought $100 of HCA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $1,723.98 today based on a price of $534.78 for HCA at the time of writing.
HCA Healthcare's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
