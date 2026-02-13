Looking into the current session, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) shares are trading at $18.65, after a 0.43% increase. Moreover, over the past month, the stock increased by 7.22%, but in the past year, decreased by 10.03%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

How Does Albertsons Companies P/E Compare to Other Companies?

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against it's past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also could indicate that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 19.19 in the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail industry, Albertsons Companies Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 11.64. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than it's industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.