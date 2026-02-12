Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.85% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.37%. Currently, Williams Companies has a market capitalization of $87.23 billion.

Buying $100 In WMB: If an investor had bought $100 of WMB stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $475.92 today based on a price of $71.44 for WMB at the time of writing.

Williams Companies's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

