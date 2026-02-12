Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 4.7% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.76%. Currently, Amkor Tech has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion.

Buying $100 In AMKR: If an investor had bought $100 of AMKR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $216.99 today based on a price of $55.70 for AMKR at the time of writing.

Amkor Tech's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

