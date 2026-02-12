iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund (NYSE:EWJ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.95%. Currently, iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion.
Buying $100 In EWJ: If an investor had bought $100 of EWJ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $807.32 today based on a price of $93.73 for EWJ at the time of writing.
iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund's Performance Over Last 15 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.