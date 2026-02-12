iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund (NYSE:EWJ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.4% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.95%. Currently, iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion.

Buying $100 In EWJ: If an investor had bought $100 of EWJ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $807.32 today based on a price of $93.73 for EWJ at the time of writing.

iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.