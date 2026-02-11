AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.97%. Currently, AstraZeneca has a market capitalization of $317.33 billion.

Buying $100 In AZN: If an investor had bought $100 of AZN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $200.83 today based on a price of $204.69 for AZN at the time of writing.

AstraZeneca's Performance Over Last 5 Years

