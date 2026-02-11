iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.42%. Currently, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion.

Buying $1000 In IGV: If an investor had bought $1000 of IGV stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,635.20 today based on a price of $82.59 for IGV at the time of writing.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

