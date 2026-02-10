Shinhan Finl Gr (NYSE:SHG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.66%. Currently, Shinhan Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion.
Buying $1000 In SHG: If an investor had bought $1000 of SHG stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,242.02 today based on a price of $66.66 for SHG at the time of writing.
Shinhan Finl Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
