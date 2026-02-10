Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 13.09% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 26.9%. Currently, Steel Dynamics has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion.

Buying $100 In STLD: If an investor had bought $100 of STLD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,083.04 today based on a price of $201.12 for STLD at the time of writing.

Steel Dynamics's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.