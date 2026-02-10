Vale (NYSE:VALE) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.86% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.73%. Currently, Vale has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion.

Buying $100 In VALE: If an investor had bought $100 of VALE stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $605.45 today based on a price of $16.77 for VALE at the time of writing.

Vale's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

