In the current market session, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) stock price is at $942.81, after a 0.09% decrease. However, over the past month, the company's stock went up by 0.58%, and in the past year, by 45.79%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.

Comparing Goldman Sachs Group P/E Against Its Peers

The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's EPS. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against it's past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also could indicate that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future.

Goldman Sachs Group has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 94.75 of the Capital Markets industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued.