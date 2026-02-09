Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.77% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.64%. Currently, Fastenal has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In FAST: If an investor had bought $1000 of FAST stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $4,276.56 today based on a price of $47.41 for FAST at the time of writing.

Fastenal's Performance Over Last 10 Years

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.