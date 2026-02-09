Cummins (NYSE:CMI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.68%. Currently, Cummins has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion.
Buying $1000 In CMI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CMI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $6,027.59 today based on a price of $577.01 for CMI at the time of writing.
Cummins's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
