Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.62%. Currently, Palo Alto Networks has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion.

Buying $100 In PANW: If an investor had bought $100 of PANW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $793.82 today based on a price of $159.00 for PANW at the time of writing.

Palo Alto Networks's Performance Over Last 10 Years

