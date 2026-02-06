Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSE:VOOG) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 2.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.86%. Currently, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion.

Buying $1000 In VOOG: If an investor had bought $1000 of VOOG stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,026.78 today based on a price of $432.92 for VOOG at the time of writing.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

