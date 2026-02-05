Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.29%. Currently, Gilead Sciences has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In GILD: If an investor had bought $1000 of GILD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,197.59 today based on a price of $150.75 for GILD at the time of writing.

Gilead Sciences's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.