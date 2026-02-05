Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 10.92% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.77%. Currently, Netflix has a market capitalization of $339.72 billion.

Buying $100 In NFLX: If an investor had bought $100 of NFLX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $938.93 today based on a price of $80.46 for NFLX at the time of writing.

Netflix's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

