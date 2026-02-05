Corning (NYSE:GLW) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 6.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.05%. Currently, Corning has a market capitalization of $94.94 billion.

Buying $100 In GLW: If an investor had bought $100 of GLW stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $610.67 today based on a price of $110.74 for GLW at the time of writing.

Corning's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.