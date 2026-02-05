Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.07% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.81%. Currently, Defiance Quantum ETF has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion.

Buying $1000 In QTUM: If an investor had bought $1000 of QTUM stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,302.15 today based on a price of $110.74 for QTUM at the time of writing.

Defiance Quantum ETF's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

