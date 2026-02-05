Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSE:VUG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.25%. Currently, Vanguard Growth ETF has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion.

Buying $1000 In VUG: If an investor had bought $1000 of VUG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,514.40 today based on a price of $458.16 for VUG at the time of writing.

Vanguard Growth ETF's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.