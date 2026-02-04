Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.81%. Currently, Deckers Outdoor has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion.

Buying $100 In DECK: If an investor had bought $100 of DECK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,408.70 today based on a price of $112.00 for DECK at the time of writing.

Deckers Outdoor's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

