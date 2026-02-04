Looking into the current session, Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares are trading at $51.80, after a 0.25% spike. Moreover, over the past month, the stock increased by 48.95%, but in the past year, decreased by 22.31%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session.

Evaluating Enphase Energy P/E in Comparison to Its Peers

The P/E ratio is used by long-term shareholders to assess the company's market performance against aggregate market data, historical earnings, and the industry at large. A lower P/E could indicate that shareholders do not expect the stock to perform better in the future or it could mean that the company is undervalued.

Compared to the aggregate P/E ratio of the 55.66 in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, Enphase Energy Inc. has a lower P/E ratio of 25.53. Shareholders might be inclined to think that the stock might perform worse than it's industry peers. It's also possible that the stock is undervalued.