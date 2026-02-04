Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 4.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.42%. Currently, Blackstone has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion.

Buying $1000 In BX: If an investor had bought $1000 of BX stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,427.37 today based on a price of $133.69 for BX at the time of writing.

Blackstone's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

